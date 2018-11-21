The holidays are going to be a little more special for Diane Kruger this year. The actress reflected on the blessings in her life ahead of Thanksgiving Day and gave a sweet shout-out to boyfriend Norman Reedus.

“Favorite time of the year. Happy Thanksgiving everyone,” the In the Fade star, 42, captioned an Instagram pic of herself on Wednesday, November 21.

“I have A LOT to be thankful for this year and I count my lucky stars to have met you @bigbaldhead and for sharing life’s many blessings with you,” the new mom added, tagging her 49-year-old beau.

Earlier that week, Kruger referred to her happiness in life by posting a quote by Malanda Jean-Claude that read, “All you need is one person to believe in you and the world is yours. Just one.” She captioned the post: “True story.”

Kruger and Reedus — who first fueled romance rumors in March 2017 — welcomed their first child together earlier this month.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in May that the two were expecting. The German-born actress seemingly hinted at the pregnancy earlier that month when she posted a black-and-white picture of herself and simply captioned it with the footprint emoji.

A source told Us in August that the pair “are so different,” but “they really do work.” The insider added that Kruger is “so buttoned-up and put together,” and Reedus is “rough around the edges,” but “they complement one another.”

Prior to her relationship with The Boondock Saints actor, Kruger was in a long-term relationship with Joshua Jackson. She and the Dawson’s Creek alum, 40, split in July 2016 after 10 years together. She was also married to married to Guillaume Canet from 2001 to 2006.

