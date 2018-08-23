When it comes to Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus, “opposites attract,” reveals a source in the new issue of Us Weekly. First spotted packing on the PDA in March 2017, the parents-to-be (Reedus is also dad to son Mingus, 18, with ex Helena Christensen) “are so different,” explains the insider. “But they really do work.”

While Kruger, 42, is “so buttoned up and put together,” the Walking Dead star, 49, is “rough around the edges,” says the source. But in the end, “they complement one another.”

And Reedus’ rough shell is really just that: “Norman is the best guy ever and would do anything for a friend,” says the insider. “He takes care of people and is there in a second if anyone needs him.”

So far, first-time mom Kruger has kept mum about her pregnancy. Multiple sources exclusively confirmed the news to Us in May after she appeared to be hiding a bump (and abstaining from alcohol) during the Cannes Film Festival. In recent days, she’s been spotted out and about in New York City looking unmistakably expectant.

Previously, the In the Fade star was married to Guillaume Canet from 2001 to 2006 and dated Joshua Jackson for 10 years from 2006 to 2016.

For more on Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!