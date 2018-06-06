Nothing but love. Norman Reedus and ex Helena Christensen came together to celebrate the graduation of their son, Mingus — and by the looks of it, they are one happy family!

The former supermodel, 49, took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 5, to share photos and a video of the proud parents — who dated from 1998 to 2003 — with their son. Christensen also shared a sweet shot with the Walking Dead star, with her head on his shoulder, captioning it, “Proud as hell!”

Reedus, 49, posted the same photo and penned a sweet note to Christensen that read, “Props to this lovely lady,” with a heart and praise emoji.

“It was a beautiful celebration and Norman couldn’t have seemed prouder for Mingus. Mingus is a great kid and gets along well with everyone,” a source tells Us Weekly, noting that he is a “kind-hearted” person. “It was a joyous family occasion and Norman and Helena were incredibly sweet and really seemed to enjoy each other’s company.”

The actor was “full of pride” and “cheered for Mingus at the ceremony,” the insider adds. “Everyone at the school respects their privacy but it’s clear to see they coparent incredibly well and truly get along. … [Norman] was literally smiling the entire time and even teared up a bit. It’s clear he’ll be a great father too the second time around.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed on May 29 that the Boondocks Saints actor and girlfriend Diane Kruger — who began dating last year — are expecting their first child together. Days earlier, she appeared to hide her baby bump in an oversized gown while attending the Cannes Film Festival.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!