Family ties! Steve Kazee shared the sweet meaning behind his and Jenna Dewan’s newborn son Callum’s name.

“We’ve had lots of questions about the name we choose for the little peanut so figured I would share a few things,” the Tony winner, 44, wrote on his Wednesday, March 11, Instagram Story. “Callum: Gaelic for Dove because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms. Michael: My middle name. Rebel: I wanted a way to honor my mother. Her name was Reba but from a very young age, her father called her Rebel. And so … Callum Michael Rebel Kazee was born.”

The Broadway star announced on Tuesday, March 10, that the Flirty Dancing host, 39, gave birth to their first child. (The actress previously welcomed her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, in May 2013.)

“In an instant, our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same,” the actor captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of the infant holding his finger. “Welcome to earth star child. Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”

Dewan added with a social media upload of her own: “And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world you little angel!”

The former World of Dance host went on to post a picture of herself breast-feeding on her Instagram Story, as well as her son’s feet, writing, “So. Happy.”

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2018 that she and the Kentucky native were dating and confirmed their pregnancy news nearly one year later. Kazee proposed to Dewan at her baby shower last month.

“It was a blessing for the baby, it was a blessing for the parents and I feel like it just blessed everyone in the circle,” Kiki Pagador of Kiki Designs, who designed Dewan’s altar at the party, told Us exclusively at the time. “Just such high vibrations all over.”

The Gracefully You author captioned her February engagement announcement: “A lifetime to love and grow with you. You have my heart.”