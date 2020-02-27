Inside-the-‘Magical’-Blessing-Circle-at-Pregnant-Jenna-Dewan’s-Baby-Shower

Blessed before baby! Jenna Dewan’s baby shower earlier this month included a “magical” blessing circle.

“When I think of Jenna, she’s like a fairy goddess,” Kiki of Kiki Designs, who designed the actress’ altar, reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “I wanted to base everything around that, and I wanted it to feel like we were preparing something for gods and goddesses. For this space in particular, I wanted it to feel like it was a vortex of love, so the very middle of the altar was the rose quartz. Then there was a huge crystal quartz that was pointing toward Jenna and the baby. Crystal quartz is used for manifesting and so while we sat in the circle, I asked all the guests to hold onto the stones that were in front of them.”

Dewan, 39, also received individual blessings from her friends and family members. As for Steve Kazee, the Tony winner, 44, took this moment to propose to the Flirty Dancing host.

“It was a blessing for the baby, it was a blessing for the parents and I feel like it just blessed everyone in the circle,” Kiki says of the milestone moment. “Just such high vibrations all over.”

Dewan and the Broadway star announced their engagement on Instagram on February 18. “A lifetime to love and grow with you,” the Gracefully You author wrote on social media. “You have my heart.”

The couple announced in September 2019 that they are expecting their first child together. The former World of Dance host previously welcomed her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with her now-ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

“I’m nervous as can be, but I’m trying to just be calm about it and know that we’ve been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we’re going to be OK,” the Kentucky native told Us exclusively in October 2019 of becoming a father for the first time. “There’s no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we’re beyond. We’re very happy. It’s an incredible experience. I’m, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there’s a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe