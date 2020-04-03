Watch Jenna Dewan Cheer for Son Callum as He Lifts His Head

Go Callum! Jenna Dewan expressed her excitement at her and Steve Kazee’s 3-week-old son’s latest milestone.

The Flirty Dancing host, 39, got on the floor with her son in the Tony winner’s Thursday, April 2, Instagram Story video. The Star Wars theme song played while the infant kicked his feet and strained to lift his head. Dewan smiled at her newborn and rubbed his back.

The actress announced on March 10 that she had given birth to her baby boy. Callum joined his 6-year-old sister, Everly, whom Dewan shares with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” the former World of Dance host captioned her son’s Instagram debut at the time. “Welcome to the world you little angel! 3/6/20.”

Kazee, 44, shared the inspiration behind Callum’s name the following day. “We’ve had lots of questions about the name we choose for the little peanut so figured I would share a few things,” the Kentucky native wrote at the time. “Callum: Gaelic for Dove because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms. Michael: My middle name. Rebel: I wanted a way to honor my mother. Her name was Reba but from a very young age, her father called her Rebel. And so … Callum Michael Rebel Kazee was born.”

The little one arrived one month after his parents got engaged. Kazee popped the question at Dewan’s February baby shower.

“When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen,” the Shameless alum captioned his Instagram reveal at the time. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2018 that the Connecticut native was dating Kazee six months after she and Tatum, 39, called it quits. The Magic Mike actor, meanwhile, has moved on with singer Jessie J.

The former couple announced their split after eight years of marriage in an April 2018 statement that read, “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving, dedicated parents to Everly.”