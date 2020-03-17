Going green! Celebrity kids celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 17, with festive outfits and elaborate leprechaun traps.

Jenna Dewan showed off the trap that she and Channing Tatum’s 6-year-old daughter, Everly, created in their home, writing, “If you only knew how long she spent making this.”

The Flirty Dancing host, 39, panned over the little one’s work, which featured glitter, buttons, toys and toilet paper rolls. Her fiancé, Steve Kazee, had the “best idea EVER” to catch the leprechaun on video.

“Freeze frame,” the Gracefully You author captioned footage of the blurry Tony winner, 44, running around the trap.

The Broadway star gushed from behind the camera: “Come on, that’s, like, quality work.”

He and the Connecticut native have been home with Everly and their 1-week-old son, Cassius, amid the coronavirus.

“Day 2 of social distancing going well,” the former World of Dance host captioned a Sunday, March 15, photo of her daughter lounging upside-down on a white beanbag chair in tie-dye pajamas. The actress went on to document their home-schooling sessions on her Instagram Story.

As for Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation alum, 32, let her little ones wear green clover necklaces while working.

“Happy St. Patrick’s day everyone,” the former reality star captioned a Boomerang of Lorenzo, 7, and Giovanna, 5. “We are celebrating after school work is done. Idk how teachers do it. Thank you to all the teachers who bust their coolies to teach our nuggets, especially during this crazy time. Stay safe everyone.”

The How Far Is Tattoo Far? cohost, who also shares her 9-month-old son, Angelo, with her husband, Jionni LaValle, started home-schooling her eldest two children this week, announcing via Instagram: “Told my kids to call me Mrs.LaValle, since I’ll be their teacher for the next few weeks. They have to raise their hands & ask for bathroom passes. We’ll have lunch & recess and if anyone acts up, I’m sending them to the principal @jlavalle5.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity kids celebrating the holiday, from Ryan Lochte’s son’s green swim trunks to Meghan King Edmonds’ festive breakfast.