For the love of her kids! Kim Kardashian let her children create an epic leprechaun trap on Tuesday, March 16 — but sacrificed her furniture in the process.

“I realized that the kids ruined and stained my stone table with the cooking spray [they used],” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, said on her Instagram Story. “So now I’m trying to clean it up, but it’s fully greased. Now my stone table is ruined all for this f–king leprechaun trap. What do I do, guys?”

The E! personality had given North, 7, and Saint, 5, free reign in designing their trap, which included garlic salt and powdered sugar “poison.”

North took Kardashian step by step through the elaborate trap, leaving the KKW Beauty creator worried that she would “kill” the leprechauns.

The reality star’s eldest explained, “He falls into the bowl, gets this all over his eyes and it tickles. Then the leprechaun slips in it and falls down. Then it gets trapped in a plastic bag and can’t get out. When it jumps here, it falls down to here and gets wet. Then it jumps, gets stabbed. Then it falls down and gets sprayed and covered with scissors and falls, rest in peace, in ice.”

When North and Saint went to bed along with Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 22 months, the Los Angeles native “mess[ed] up the trap a little bit and put glitter everywhere … as footprints.” The makeup mogul also filled small chests with chocolate coins and green necklaces, gifting them with a box of Lucky Charms.

“You’ve got to create the magic while they believe,” the Selfish author said from behind the camera. “Hopefully, they never stop believing.”

Kardashian opened up on Monday, March 15, about the “challenging” time she’s had raising her little ones amid the coronavirus pandemic and her divorce from Kanye West. She called the experience “priceless,” however, explaining, “It’s a time to regenerate, get creative, spend so much time with family.”

She added in the Good Morning Vogue interview: “Even the work schedule, I used to work nonstop, and I would have done anything and everything at all hours and never would have taken into consideration just slowing down at all. So this was a forced halt. … I think that this year has been so challenging for so many people. But I also think that this year was a huge cleanse. And just a huge opportunity for people to really be grateful for the simple things.”