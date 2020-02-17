Baking up a storm! Creating the perfect cake, pie or batch of cupcakes requires a great deal of skill and patience. While heading into the kitchen to bake a delicious treat certainly isn’t for everyone, there are some celebrities who are seriously skilled when it comes to whipping up mouth-watering confections.

Take Taylor Swift, for example. The “You Need to Calm Down” singer is an avid baker who loves to use her picture-perfect creations as a way to show her fondness for others. Case in point: When her good friend Selena Gomez turned 26 in July 2018, Swift threw together a homemade pink cake for her pal that featured “Gomez or go home” written on it in white icing. The thoughtful dessert was also adorned with a white icing heart that had “26” written in the center.

What’s even more impressive is that the Grammy winner, who was on the East Coast at the time, baked the cake despite being thousands of miles from the birthday girl, who was in California. As the Miss Americana star explained via her Instagram Stories at the time, “Will I let distance stop me from celebrating my best friend’s bday? I mean I could but why would I want 2?”

Swift famously put her pro baking skills to good use once more when she whipped up a fresh batch of chocolate chip cookies for former nemesis Katy Perry in June 2019 after the pair put an end to their longstanding feud. The plate the dessert was placed on was decorated with red frosting that spelled out “Peace at last,” and it was accompanied by peace signs decorated with rainbow sprinkles.

“Feels good,” the American Idol judge captioned a snapshot via Instagram at the time. Perry also tagged Swift in the photo and added “Let’s Be Friends” in the location.

The “Roar” songstress later revealed during an interview with SiriusXM’s Hits 1 in Hollywood that Swift’s cookies were “incredible.”

Perry added: “They were soft. I couldn’t believe they weren’t store-bought.”

Another star who is skilled in the kitchen is Khloé Kardashian. The Revenge Body host showed off her expertise when she began baking bread regularly in September 2019. She has since expanded her baking repertoire to include custom birthday cakes, madeleines and more.

Scroll down to see more stars who are amazing bakers!