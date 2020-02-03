Alyson Hannigan isn’t afraid to talk about her weak spots in the kitchen. Despite being the host of the new Food Network series, Girl Scout Cookie Championship, the star admitted that she’s not exactly a culinary pro, at least when compared to her husband, Alexis Denisof.

“My husband is a phenomenal chef and I do more of the dessert stuff or whatever,” the 45-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively on January 16. According to the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, Denisof, 53, also makes a “mean cookie dough,” but when it comes time to add some flair to dessert, she reigns supreme.

“I love decorating so I will just do the cake out of the box,” she explained, joking that baking pro and Girl Scout Cookie Championship judge Nacho Aguirre wouldn’t approve. “I will do the cake mix just to get into the decorating because that’s my passion. I love the decorating because it’s basically crafting but with food and I’m an avid crafter.”

Additionally, the American Pie star told Us that her baked goods are typically “delicious,” thanks to a sweet secret. “If you throw a chocolate chip in there, people are like, ‘Oh, this is so amazing,’” she said. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, I know, the fluffiness is so good.’”

Given her decorating and baking skills, it’s no surprise that Hannigan was eager to take on the role of Girl Scout Cookie Championship host. The show, which premieres on the Food Network on Monday, February 3, challenges professional bakers to turn traditional Girl Scout cookies into “decadent and delicious dessert creations.”

“I was so excited when I got the phone call, even though I am a failed Girl Scout,” the Fancy Nancy star told Us. “I love the cookies. I feel like I’ve been eating them all my life. So I’m really prepared.”

The How I Met Your Mother alum was so psyched by the show, in fact, that she couldn’t believe something like it didn’t already exist. “I almost had to Google whether or not it was already a show because … it’s such a great idea.”

As she put it: “I was 100 percent [on board] and I was like, ‘I get to go and eat delicious cookies and then delicious things that have been made from delicious cookies!’”

Ultimately, Hannigan told Us that she hopes viewers will enjoy the cookie-focused show. “I hope that it brings a smile to their face. I hope that they are inspired by the Girl Scouts and maybe even try, like, making some of these things themselves,” she concluded. “These bakers are so creative and I just really hope that they can just enjoy it and it just makes them happy for the hour that it’s on.”

Girl Scout Cookie Championship premieres on the Food Network on Monday, February 3, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Longeretta