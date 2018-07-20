Prepare to be slayed, Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans: The Hollywood Reporter confirms that after 21 years, the beloved WB series is getting the reboot treatment!

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Turns 20 — Relive 7 of Its Most Iconic Moments

The publication reports that 20th Century Fox (which produced the original television adaptation) is developing a new storyline for the show with Monica Breen (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) set to write. Series creator Joss Whedon is also set to return as an executive producer.

The script will reportedly revolve around “the mythology of the original” and will feature a black actress in the lead role of Buffy Summers, according to THR.

The show has not yet been picked up by any network, though producers Fox 21 TV Studios reportedly plan to pitch the remake to streaming and cable outlets later this summer.

The original cast reunited for a photoshoot with Entertainment Weekly in 2017 for the show’s 20th anniversary, minus Eliza Dushku (a.k.a. Faith Lehane), who claimed she wasn’t invited to the event.

Whedon hinted at a reboot at the time. “Everything sort of finds its way back somewhere,” he said. “I’ve been trying deliberately to move forward and do something a little bit different. But yeah, the great thing is everybody looks great, and the other great thing is the show is about growing up. If we did it with these guys, they’d be the age they basically are.”

Still, he expressed some caution, telling THR in March 2017: “Luckily most of my actors still look wonderful, but I’m not worried about them being creaky. I’m more worried about me being creaky as a storyteller. You don’t want that feeling that you should have left before the encore.”

While casting details for this new version have yet to be revealed, the show’s original lead, Sarah Michelle Gellar, told EW at the time of the reunion that she wasn’t interested in reviving the hit series. “At a certain point, when things are magical, you don’t want to go back and Godfather III it — right? I’m sure the fans are incredibly disappointed to hear that answer,” she said. “But I think they’d be more disappointed if we created something and it didn’t live up to the expectation.”

Other cast members also weighed in on the matter during the interview, with James Marsden (Spike) quipping, “I think if Joss is helming it, then hell yeah. If not, then hell no.” Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia) was far more optimistic about the possibility of a reboot: “I think the fans would just go crazy if something like that would happen. It would just make so many people happy.”

TV Shows Gone Too Soon!

Buffy the Vampire Slayer premiered as a film in 1992 with Kristy Swanson in the role of Buffy. It was adapted for TV in 1997 and ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003 before continuing on in comic book form.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!