Friendly exes! Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum reunited to support their daughter, Everly, at a recent dance competition.

The Rookie actress, 42, shared a short video from the event on Tuesday, May 23, that showed her and the Magic Mike’s Last Dance star, 43, cheering on their 8-year-old. Dewan’s mom, Nancy Lee Bursch, was also part of Everly’s fan club, as was Dewan’s fiancé, Steve Kazee.

“Nini in town, first place, sunsets, flowers and bedtime stories,” the Witches of East End alum captioned the photo carousel, which also included selfies and snaps of her and Kazee’s 2-year-old son, Callum.

Kazee, 47, also shared several photos from the dance competition, which Everly and her team won. “The feis was great craic!” the Walking Dead alum wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 21, referencing the Irish dance that Everly does. “Proud proud step parent bursting with pride! This little fairy is truly one of a kind!”

Dewan and Tatum tied the knot in 2009 after meeting on the set of the 2006 film Step Up. After welcoming Everly in 2013, the former couple separated in April 2018 and finalized their divorce the following year. The Supergirl alum later moved on with Kazee, and the duo announced their engagement in February 2020. Tatum, for his part, has been dating Zoë Kravitz since 2021.

Since their split, Dewan and the Logan Lucky actor have maintained an amicable coparenting relationship. “Channing has nothing but the utmost respect for Jenna,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “He will always hold her in the highest regard as the mother of their child and nothing could ever change that.”

The insider added that the pair have a “wonderful coparenting relationship and very healthy communication” despite their breaking up, noting that “things between them are great, and they’ve managed things very smoothly.”

Everly, meanwhile, has been following in her famous parents’ footsteps, pursuing a hobby in Irish dance. “We’ve always had this joke that coming from two dance parents, she just had no interest at all,” the Come Dance With Me judge exclusively told Us in April 2022. “Recently, she’s wanted to take up Irish dancing … on her own accord.”

The Gracefully You author went on to say that her daughter was inspired to take up the pastime after seeing the traditional dance performed. “She was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I want to do that.’ And now she’s going to Irish dance classes,” Dewan explained. “She is so serious about it. She loves it. We are in it to win it … in her own way. That’s very Evie. She wants to do things in her own unique way. It’s so cool.”