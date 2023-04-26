On good terms! Channing Tatum and ex-wife Jenna Dewan were the epitome of friendly exes while sharing a hug during a recent joint outing.

The Magic Mike star, 43, and the Tamara actress, 42, were seen embracing during a Sunday, April 23, outing in Los Angeles with their 9-year-old daughter, Everly.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Tatum can be seen wearing a white T-shirt, a brown baseball cap and sunglasses as he wraps his arm around Dewan. The Rookie star, meanwhile, wore a white crop top with matching sneakers and cream-colored joggers for the excursion.

The exes began dating in 2006 after meeting on the set of their film Step Up. They exchanged vows in July 2009 and welcomed Everly in May 2013. After nearly nine years of marriage, the duo announced in April 2018 that they were calling it quits.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” they said via a joint statement at the time. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

The actors — who finalized their split in 2019 — noted that there were “no secrets nor salacious events” that contributed to their decision and vowed to “always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

Despite their amicable split announcement, the former costars have raised eyebrows over the years with comments they’ve made about each other. In Dewan’s October 2019 book, Gracefully You, she shared her initial reaction to Tatum’s romance with Jessie J, whom he began dating the summer after their separation.

“I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn’t have to face — and over the internet, as it was happening,” she wrote. “There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I felt blindsided. Choosing grace as I learned everything about my personal situation along with the rest of the world was really difficult.”

The 21 Jump Street actor, for his part, took a dig at his ex-wife in January 2020 after an Instagram user commented, “Jenna looks better with you,” on a photo of him and the “Price Tag” songstress, 35.

“Ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex,” he replied. “Sorry about your opinion. But what i said is facts. Just facts.”

Tatum later clarified his remarks, writing, “Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no [one] and I mean no [one] is more beautiful or better than anyone else.”

The Alabama native and the British singer called it quits in April 2020, one month after Dewan welcomed son Callum with Steve Kazee. The twosome got engaged in February 2020 after going public with their romance in December 2018.

“When I was ready, I started dating someone amazing,” Dewan gushed about Kazee, 47, in Gracefully You. “It was this cosmically great thing where we circled back around each other after a moment of instant recognition years ago. Those stories you hear of seeing someone and feeling an insane remembrance that just sticks with you? Well, I had it happen, despite the odds.”

Tatum, meanwhile, began dating Zoë Kravitz in 2021. Now that both he and his ex-wife are in new relationships, the She’s the Man actor has spoken candidly about why their romance didn’t last.

“We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart. I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different,” he told Vanity Fair in January.

Tatum continued: “But when you’re actually parents you really understand differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world.”