Future stepfather! Jenna Dewan’s daughter with ex-husband Channing Tatum, Everly, has a sweet connection with the dancer’s fiancé, Steve Kazee.

“They have a beautiful bond,” the actress, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, November 19, while promoting her partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities, noting that she wants to highlight their connection in her and the Tony winner’s upcoming wedding.

“We are still in the planning, talking about it mode,” the Gracefully You author said of the nuptials. “It’s all being worked out. There are a lot of [things going on]. We’re busy with work.”

Kazee, 46, proposed to Dewan in February 2020, one month before the pair welcomed their now-20-month-old son, Callum.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” the Flirty Dancing host captioned her baby boy’s Instagram debut in March 2020. “Welcome to the world you little angel!”

The Kentucky native added in a post of his own: “In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child.”

The toddler is now “really wild,” Dewan told Us on Friday, explaining, “He’s active. From the second he opens his eyes to the second he finally goes to sleep at night, he’s nonstop and go, go, go. Weirdly, he is extremely obsessed with basketball, so we got him a basketball hoop in our backyard. … He’s just obsessed.”

The little one looks up to his big sister, the former World of Dance host added.

“He was born to do anything and everything his older sister does,” Dewan explained. “He wants to be in every room she’s in. … She loves him, and it’s adorable. They have a cute little relationship because of the age difference so they’re kind of buddied up. … She loves when he is a little naughty. She loves helping out. She thinks he’s so cute.”

Not only does Everly dote on her baby brother, but she’s “empathetic” to strangers as well. She has helped her mom with multiple charity events in the past, from hospitals to animal shelters.

“We definitely share that leading heart quality,” Dewan gushed to Us. “You don’t want to overwhelm them with everything. But for her, it was just little things she started picking up. She’s built up these attitudes of giving back.”

The Connecticut native told Us that she’s “really, really happy” partnering with RMHC, saying, “They’re an incredible organization. Being a mom of two kids, I know what it’s like to worry about their health. I think it’s amazing when a family has a sick child that the Ronald McDonald House provides everything that they need. Everything that keeps them close to the hospital or where they need to see their doctors. That is so incredible to me.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper