Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz’s Relationship Timeline

Sparks flying on set! Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are the latest celebrity couple to taking their working relationship to the next level.

The actor previously found love with his Step Up costar Jenna Dewan while filming the 2006 movie. The twosome subsequently wed in 2009 and welcomed daughter Everly in 2013. Five years later, fans were surprised to learn the pair were going their separate ways, with the former couple finalizing their divorce in 2019.

“We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the actors said in a statement at the time. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving, dedicated parents to Everly.”

While Tatum went on to date Jessie J on and off from October 2018 to April 2020, Dewan started seeing Steve Kazee and welcomed son Calum with her fiancé in 2020.

Kravitz, for her part, married Karl Glusman in May 2019 after three years of dating. The High Fidelity alum and the Greyhound actor called it quits after less than two years of marriage in December 2020. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2021 that their divorce was finalized — the same month she was spotted getting cozy with Tatum.

Earlier that summer, the X-Men: First Class actress opened up about Tatum being her first choice to star in her directorial debut, Pussy Island.

“[He was the one] I thought of when I wrote this character,” she told Deadline in June 2021. “I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.”

Tatum added at the time, “When Zoë called me about this, I was shocked. … I’d watched her in movies, knew she produced High Fidelity and had seen that, but I didn’t know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct. This came out of nowhere and the subject matter made me say, ‘Wait, why are you thinking about me for this?’ No one gives me a chance to play a role like this, everybody throws me down a different alley and expects me to do a certain thing. It was scary and liberating, just to be able to have a free conversation, where I was allowed to mess up, and say the wrong things.”

A source told Us in August 2021 that “things turned romantic fast” between the pair after “working together so closely.”

Scroll through for a timeline of their romance: