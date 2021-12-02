No. 1 dad! Lenny Kravitz shared a heartfelt message for his daughter, Zoë Kravitz, on her birthday that was so sweet the Batman actress’ stepdad, Jason Momoa, had to chime in.

On Wednesday, December 1, the 57-year-old rocker celebrated his only child’s 33rd birthday with a throwback photo of him helping his little girl, whom he shares with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, make a sandcastle.

“Happy Birthday, Zoë. So many more castles to build together,” he wrote via Instagram. “I love you endlessly.”

The sweet social media post received a ton of love in the comments from celebrities including Kate Hudson, Marisa Tomei and Zoë’s boyfriend, Channing Tatum, who “liked” the post.

However, it was 42-year-old Momoa’s response that was nearly as supportive as the “Fly Away” singer’s original message.

“Congratulations my braddah,” the Aquaman actor wrote. “Beautiful day ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

It’s not the first time Zoë’s two dads have gushed over each other. In honor of Momoa’s 42nd birthday in August, Lenny shared a kind note celebrating his ex-wife’s husband. “I’m proud to call you my brother. One love. One family,” the Let Love Rule author tweeted on August 1.

Three years earlier, Momoa gifted Lenny a ring that matched one he already owned as a thank you for the musician’s support when he hosted Saturday Night Live.

“I’m a huge fan of the artists I meet on Instagram love spreading the aloha. I got @lennykravitz a present made by @leroyswoodentattoos amazing bone skull ring,” the Dune actor wrote via Instagram in 2018 alongside a photo of the two guys showing off their complementary jewelry.

The “American Woman” crooner, who was married to Bonet, 54, from 1987 to 1993, previously opened up about his bond with Momoa in a November 2020 interview with Men’s Health.

“People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,” he told the magazine at the time. “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection.”

Lenny further explained how “the moment” he met the Game of Thrones alum, who married Bonet in 2017, they both thought, “Oh, yeah. I love this dude.”

Zoë has spoken about the harmony between both sides of her blended family, which includes her siblings Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12, whom Bonet and Momoa share.

“My dad and my stepdad get along really well, and my dad loves and is close with my brother and sister,” the Mad Max: Fury Road actress told Ocean Drive magazine in 2015. “It’s really beautiful.”