A blended family. Years after Lenny Kravitz and his ex-wife Lisa Bonet split, the former couple remains close — even welcoming her current husband, Jason Momoa, into the tight-knit family.

In honor of Momoa’s 42nd birthday on Sunday, August 1, the musician, 57, shared a kind message to his ex-wife’s current spouse via Twitter.

Alongside a black-and-white snap of the two men, Kravitz captioned it, “Happy Birthday, Jason. I’m proud to call you my brother. One love. One family.”

The “American Woman” crooner previously opened up about the duo’s bond in a November 2020 interview with Men’s Health.

“People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom [Bonet], how we all relate,” the singer told the magazine at the time. “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection.”

Kravitz further explained how “the moment” he met the Aquaman star, they both thought, “Oh, yeah. I love this dude.”

Momoa and Kravitz even have a special token to commemorate their bond: Matching rings. The Hawaii native revealed their new accessories via Instagram in December 2018. He captioned a pic, “I’m a huge fan of the artists I meet on instagram love spreading the aloha. I got @lennykravitz a present made by @leroyswoodentattoos amazing bone skull ring. … Mahalo lenny for coming to support me on @nbcsnl aloha j.”

The Grammy winner was previously married to the Cosby Show alum, 53, from 1987 to 1993. After their split, Bonet later started dating the Justice League actor in 2005, who even admitted that he was a big fan of his now-partner.

“[She was] literally my childhood crush,” the Game of Thrones alum told Esquire in October 2019. “I mean, I didn’t tell her that. I didn’t let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids [Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12]. If someone says something isn’t possible, I’m like, ‘Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f–king possible.’”

Years later, they tied the knot in October 2017 at their Topanga, California home, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed at the time. The couple exchanged vows in front of her daughter Zoë, 32, Alicia Vikander and several other former costars.

“He stays close with the people he works with on movies and is a really nice guy,” a source told Us. “It was a big party and people came from out of town to attend.”