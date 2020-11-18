Jason Momoa is not ready to see his little girl grow up.

In the December 2020 issue of Men’s Health, the Aquaman star opened up about how he dealt with his daughter Lola, 13, becoming a teenager. Momoa revealed that he cried, in part, because he is not prepared to see his eldest child with wife Lisa Bonet begin dating.

“I’m not going to do well with it,” the 41-year-old actor told the publication. “I’ll just hate it if she brings home some dips–t bad-boy. … I’m like, ‘If you find a man who treats you better than I [treat your mom], good luck!’”

The Hawaii native compared how he’ll likely handle Lola dating to the way Bonet’s ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz, coped with their daughter Zoë Kravitz bringing boyfriends home. “Lenny is way cooler than I am,” Momoa said.

Momoa, who also shares 11-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf with Bonet, 53, also discussed the importance of family in 2020 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. “We’ve all gotten so much closer,” he explained. “My wife is very sophisticated and smart and our kids and I are kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better.”

The Game of Thrones alum added, “I’m constantly a work in progress, and I’ve just been trying to get better as a father and a husband.”

Momoa and Bonet welcomed Lola in 2007 and Nakoa-Wolf in 2008. Us Weekly broke the news that the twosome secretly tied the knot in October 2017 at their home in Topanga, California.

The See star previously opened up about being watchful of his two children. “All I’m pretty protective about is my children, and if anyone f–ks with my children … I’m sure most people can understand that,” he explained to Entertainment Tonight in January 2017. “I can really care less about myself, I just want to always stay papa to them. They don’t see that version of me and I like that — I like being able to keep it so I’m just papa bear.”

The Cosby Show alum, meanwhile, has shared how the couple intend to raise their kids. “I feel strongly about remaining as media-free as we can,” she told Essence in 2014. “I really want to cultivate my children’s imaginations. I love that they can go off and play for hours making paper airplanes.”

Before finding love with Momoa, Bonet had Zoë, 31, during her previous marriage to the 56-year-old “American Woman” artist. Despite divorcing in 1993, the blended family have remained close.

“People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,” Lenny said in the November 2020 issue of Men’s Health. “We just do it because that’s what you do.”