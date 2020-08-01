Lisa Bonet trended on Twitter on Saturday, August 1, after her ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz, wished her current husband, Jason Momoa, a happy 41st birthday.

“Happy Birthday @prideofgypsies,” the “Let Love Rule” singer, 56, captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo with the Aquaman star. “One family. One love.”

“Love you ohana. Miss u,” Momoa commented on the post along with two heart-eye emojis and two shakas.

“I know it probably wasn’t/isn’t always easy. But I love and respect that you two men get along gracefully,” a fan wrote on the post.

“The best family dynamic EVER. EVER,” another commented.

“How Lisa Bonet flexin on us and she not even in the damn pic,” a fan tweeted along with the photo, while another suggested that “Lisa Bonet should teach a master class in picking fine ass men.”

Kravitz and Bonet’s daughter, Zoe Kravitz, shared her own celebratory post for Momoa on Instagram on Saturday. “Happy birthday papabear! I love you,” the 31-year-old captioned two photos.

“I love you zozo bear,” he replied. “With all my heart. proud papa bear♥♥”

Over on Twitter, fans were full of praise for the former Cosby Show star, 52, who was married to Kravitz from 1987 to 1993, and wed the Game of Thrones star in 2017. The couple share two kids, Lola, 13, and Nakoa-Wolf, 11.

“If life is a game Lisa Bonet has already won,” one woman tweeted.

“Sometimes I wonder what Lisa Bonet did in a past life to be able to land both of these incredibly sexy men in her life. She must have very good karma,” another suggested.

“Lisa Bonet got the sauce,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Everybody is congratulating Lisa Bonet for bangin’ both Kravitz & Momoa but I think we should be congratulating THEM for being so lucky.”

“I’m coming back in my next life as Lisa Bonet and you can’t talk me out of it,” one fan declared.

Bonet opened up to Net-a-Porter in March 2018 about how well her blended family gets along. “It’s fantastic,” she said. “It’s full-on family love.”

Kravitz, meanwhile, told The Times in July 2019 that Momoa is “like a brother” to him.

“You go through a marriage with somebody, you break up and it’s very difficult,” he admitted, adding that he and Bonet “put the work in and we took the time so that we could become best friends again.”

“Our families are blended,” Kravitz said. “I love her husband — he’s like a brother to me — and I love the kids. It’s beautiful, but it takes work.”