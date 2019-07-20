A blended family. Lenny Kravitz opened up about his relationship with ex-wife Lisa Bonet and her current husband, Jason Momoa.

“You go through a marriage with somebody, you break up and it’s very difficult,” Kravitz, 55, told U.K.’s The Times about his prior marriage to the Cosby Show alum, 51, in an interview published on Saturday, July 20.

He added: “But [Lisa and I] put the work in and we took the time so that we could become best friends again. Our families are blended.”

The “Fly Away” singer then talked about his strong relationship with her current partner, Jason Momoa. “I love her husband — he’s like a brother to me — and I love the kids. It’s beautiful, but it takes work.”

Kravitz and Bonet were married from 1987 to 1993 and share 30-year-old daughter Zoë Kravitz.

In October 2017, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the Game of Thrones alum, 39, and the actress secretly tied the knot. The pair had been dating since 2005 and share daughter Lola, 12, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 10.

This wasn’t the first time the two men have appeared friendly. In December, the Aquaman star shared a photo of himself with the “American Woman” artist showing off new accessories. “I’m a huge fan of the artists I meet on instagram love spreading the aloha. I got @lennykravitz a present made by @leroyswoodentattoos amazing bone skull ring,” Momoa wrote. “Check him out insta. Mahalo lenny for coming to support me on @nbcsnl aloha j.”

Earlier that month, Kravitz supported Momoa when he reprised his character Khal Drogo for SNL. “My brother @prideofgypsies is doing his thing right now on @nbcsnl,” Kravitz captioned a selfie of himself next to Momoa’s name.

The whole family reunited for Zoë’s marriage in June in Paris, France. The Big Little Lies star tied the knot to Karl Glusman at French restaurant Lapérouse on June 28 — and were joined by big-name celebs such as Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Denzel Washington for the happy occasion.

