Family is family. In a revealing new interview, Lenny Kravitz opened up about his relationship with his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, and her husband, Jason Momoa. Bonet, 52, and Kravitz, 56, not only share daughter Zoë Kravitz, but also formed quite a friendship that grew over their many years together.

“People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,” the singer told Men’s Health in its November 2020 issue. “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection.”

When it comes to his bond with the Aquaman star, 41, it was an instant connection.

“As far as Jason and I? Literally, the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude,'” the four-time Grammy winner explained.

During the interview, Kravitz also shared how his ex’s creativity helped him grow.

“The voice I was looking for, the name, the image, was already there. It was the first time I’d opened up like that, and had known love like that, and freedom. And watching her do what she did, how she maneuvered, in her artistic life—it was that last thing I needed, on this road,” he told Men’s Health. “This sound, this message, this movement that I was looking for—I heard it in my head. That’s the way I still work to this day. I wait until I hear it in my head. That takes my ego out of it. It may not be what you thought you were looking for, but it’s what you get.”

Kravitz and the Cosby Show alum were married from 1987 to 1993. She began dating Momoa in 2005, and although many thought they tied the knot in 2007, they didn’t make it official until 2017, Us Weekly exclusively revealed at the time. They have two children, a daughter, Lola Iolani, born in 2007, and a son, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, born in 2008.

In August, the “We Can Get It All Together” singer shared a photo of himself hugging the Hawaii native. “One family. One love,” he captioned the pic.

In 2018, Kravitz showed up to Saturday Night Live to support Momoa, who was hosting at the time. The See actor shared a pic of the two via Instagram backstage, showing off their matching jewelry.

“I got @lennykravitz a present made by @leroyswoodentattoos amazing bone skull ring. Check him out insta,” Momoa captioned the black-and-white still. “Mahalo lenny for coming to support me on @nbcsnl aloha J.”