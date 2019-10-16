Dreams do come true! Jason Momoa revealed that he didn’t tell his wife, Lisa Bonet, that he had a childhood crush on her until after they had children in a new interview published on Wednesday, October 16.

“[She was] literally my childhood crush. I mean, I didn’t tell her that. I didn’t let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids,” Momoa, 40, joked to Esquire.

He added that marrying the love of his life has given him self-confidence in his acting career. “If someone says something isn’t possible, I’m like, ‘Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f–king possible,'” he said.

The Aquaman star began dating Bonet, 51, who he refers to as his “dream girl,” in 2005. Us Weekly broke the news that the couple tied the knot in October 2017. They are the parents of daughter Lola, 12, and son, Nakoa-Wolf, 10. Bonet also shares daughter Zoë Kravitz with her ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz. They were married from 1987 to 1993.

The blended family has become tight-knit. In December 2018, Momoa shared on Instagram that he got matching statement rings for himself and the “American Woman” singer, 55. Lenny also attended a taping of Saturday Night Live when the Game of Thrones star hosted the sketch series earlier that month.

Momoa shared how important the gig was to him in his monologue, but it couldn’t surpass his love for his family. “This is probably one of the greatest moments of my life right after having beautiful kids and marrying my red hot smokin’ wife, Lisa Bonet,” he said.

In an interview with the U.K. Times in July, Lenny praised Momoa and said the two have gotten close. “I love her husband — he’s like a brother to me — and I love the kids,” he said at the time. “It’s beautiful, but it takes work.”

Momoa also showed his support for Zoë, 30, when it was announced she would join the DC Universe as Catwoman in the new Batman film.

“I’m so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA,” he captioned a photo with his stepdaughter on Monday, October 14, on Instagram. “DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN😍😍😍 Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your going to have so much fun Aloha P bear.”

Zoë replied, “LOVE YOU PAPABEAR! love that aquaman and catwomen spend the holidays together from now on.”

The family joined together to celebrate the Divergent star’s marriage to Karl Glusman at the couple’s second wedding ceremony at Lenny’s home in Paris, France in June.

