Thanksgiving with Aquaman and Catwoman! Jason Momoa sent his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz, love after she landed the role of Catwoman in the new Batman film.

“I’m so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA,” the 40-year-old actor wrote alongside a photo of the pair on Monday, October 14, via Instagram. “DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN😍😍😍 Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your going to have so much fun Aloha P bear.”

Kravitz, 30, replied in the comments, “LOVE YOU PAPABEAR! love that aquaman and catwomen spend the holidays together from now on.”

Us Weekly broke the news that Momoa married Kravitz’s mother, Lisa Bonet, in October 2017 after more than a decade together. The twosome share daughter Lola, 12, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 10. In addition to being close with Zoë, Momoa is friends with Bonet’s ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz. (Bonet and Lenny split in 1993, five years after Zoë was born.)

After the two men got matching rings in December 2018, the “Fly Away” singer, 55, raved about their blended family.

“I love her husband — he’s like a brother to me — and I love the kids,” Lenny told the U.K.’s The Times in July. “It’s beautiful, but it takes work.”

Warner Brothers announced in May that Robert Pattinson was officially cast as the title character in the upcoming movie The Batman. Zoë, for her part, will take on the role previously played by actresses Michelle Pfeiffer,Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway.

Director Matt Reeves confirmed the news of Kravitz’s casting on Monday via Twitter when he shared a Gif of the Big Little Lies star answering the phone and saying, “Hello.”

Momoa, meanwhile, started portraying Aquaman in the 2016 film Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. After appearing in Justice League, the Game of Thrones alum scored his own film in 2018. Aquaman 2 is set to hit theaters in 2022.

