Just call him Robert Bat-inson! Robert Pattinson has officially been cast as the title character in the upcoming movie The Batman, Variety and Deadline confirmed on Friday, May 31.

Word that the Twilight star, 33, was in talks to star as the iconic superhero first started spreading earlier this month. “It’s pretty much a done deal,” a source told Us Weekly on May 17. Shortly after the news broke, however, some fans of the beloved DC Comics franchise started a petition to have Warner Bros. rethink its casting decision.

More than 6,000 people signed a Change.org campaign titled “Warner Brothers, don’t do it! Don’t cast Robert Pattinson as Batman.” The petition’s description pointed out the Ben Affleck-helmed Batman films, which were poorly received by both critics and fans. “Don’t make the Batfleck mistake again. Don’t do it,” the campaign states. “For the love of all that is holy, stop trashing the DC Universe.”

So, how do fans feel now that Pattinson was officially named Batman? “Ew……what are they thinking? No thank you. Go sparkle somewhere else,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “Lmfao! While great in Twilight, he isn’t a good ‘Batman’ imo.”

Others, however, have faith that the British actor is the perfect person for the role. “He’s a phenomenal actor,” someone else tweeted. “This is gonna be awesome.” A separate Twitter user wrote, “I’m excited. He can pull it off.”

Pattinson will be the second youngest actor to play Batman on the big screen. Christian Bale was just 31 when he starred as the caped hero in 2005’s Batman Begins. The Oscar winner, now 45, reprised his role in 2008’s The Dark Knight and 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. Other actors who have played Batman include Michael Keaton, George Clooney and Val Kilmer.

Matt Reeves will be directing the upcoming Batman flick, which is set to hit theaters in 2021. Reeves, 53, who assumed the role after Affleck, 46, exited the universe following his titular roles in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!