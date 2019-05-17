Trading in vampires for superheroes! Robert Pattinson is in negotiations to star as the title character in the upcoming film The Batman, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

“It’s pretty much a done deal,” the source adds.

According to Variety, which was the first to report the news, Pattinson, 33, was sent the script written by screenwriter Matt Reeves, and the deal is expected to be official shortly.

The War for the Planet of the Apes screenwriter was named the director of the latest Batman adaptation back in 2017 after Ben Affleck exited the project. Affleck, 46, played the superhero in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League.

Pattinson, who will be the second youngest actor to play Batman onscreen after Christian Bale, rose to fame in 2008 playing Edward Cullen in the super successful Twilight movie franchise. Last month, the High Life actor revealed he recently revisited the second film in the teen movie series, The Twilight Saga: New Moon.

“Just the other day [it was on TV], and it genuinely does have an incredibly good soundtrack,” Pattinson told USA Today in an interview published April 3. “I completely forgot, but the soundtracks were quite ahead of their time.”

He added that he has “very warm memories” of the films “now the intensity has died down.”

“It’s lovely now that the mania is not so intense,” Pattinson explained. “People come up [to me] and just have very fond memories of it. It’s a really sweet thing. I think the only scary part was right in the thick of it all, when it was very, very intense.”

Pattinson starred alongside ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner, Ashley Greene, Nikki Reed, Kellan Lutz, Peter Facinelli, Jackson Rathbone and Anna Kendrick in the five Twilight movies, which concluded in 2012 with The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

The Batman is expected to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

With reporting by Brody Brown

