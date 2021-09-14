Ending the night on a high note! After arriving separately at the 2021 Met Gala, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz were spotted leaving the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed night together.

The 41-year-old actor, who wore a classic black Versace suit for the evening, and the 32-year-old actress, still rocking her see-through Saint Laurent silver gown, left The Metropolitan Museum of Art side by side on Monday, September 13. Us Weekly confirmed that the duo were an item in August after they were spotted together on numerous occasions earlier in the summer.

“They both have a lot in common, they’re both very active and love outdoor sports and being in the outdoors,” a source told Us last month. “They both work in Hollywood, but like being off the grid too, that’s why the [recent] upstate getaway was so great for them.”

Tatum and Kravitz got together while working on her upcoming directorial debut, Pussy Island.

“They both thought the other was cool, fun and attractive, but never acted on it because they were never single,” the source added, noting that “things turned romantic fast” after they began production on the movie.

The Big Little Lies alum, who split from Karl Glusman in December 2020 and finalized her divorce in August, previously opened up about why she wanted the 21 Jump Street star to be her leading man.

“Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character,” Kravitz told Deadline in June. “I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.”

Tatum added that he was “shocked” when Kravitz called him for the part.

“I’d watched her in movies, knew she produced High Fidelity and had seen that, but I didn’t know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct,” he explained. “This came out of nowhere and the subject matter made me say, ‘Wait, why are you thinking about me for this?’ No one gives me a chance to play a role like this, everybody throws me down a different alley and expects me to do a certain thing. It was scary and liberating, just to be able to have a free conversation, where I was allowed to mess up, and say the wrong things.”

Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares 8-year-old daughter Everly. After calling it quits in 2018, the former Step Up costars finalized their divorce in 2019. He dated Jessie J on and off from 2018 to 2020.

