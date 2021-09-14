The theme of the 2021 Met Gala may be “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” — but for Pete Davidson, Timothée Chalamet and more, the theme may be dodging exes and awkward interactions?

Two of the comedian’s former flames — Margaret Qualley and Kaia Gerber — stepped out for fashion’s biggest night on Monday, September 13. Currently single, Davidson, who split from Phoebe Dynevor in August, hit the carpet in a Thom Browne dress and blazer.

“When I was first told I would maybe have the opportunity to attend, I thought it was a joke,” Davidson told GQ before his arrival. “I’m excited for how easy it is to pee. You can literally just lift it up If you’re gonna wear a dress, what better way or place to do it than the Met, you know? I’m really excited and really stoked that they thought I could pull this off, which is hilarious.”

Chalamet, for his part, is a cochair at the event and has three exes — Eiza Gonzalez, Lily-Rose Depp and Lourdes Leon — in attendance. The Dune star wrote a Haider Ackermann tuxedo jacket, white sweatpants and Converse for the occasion.

Hailey Bieber is another star who may see an ex on Monday night. After sparking romance rumors in 2017, the model walked the carpet with Shawn Mendes at the Met in May 2018. Hailey got engaged to Justin Bieber later that summer and the duo tied the knot that September. Hailey and Justin arrived together on Monday shortly before Shawn got there with girlfriend Camila Cabello.

Perhaps the biggest headline coming from the 2021 Met red carpet, however, is Kim Kardashian collaborating with her estranged husband, Kanye West, and Balenciaga. Kardashian covered her face in an all-black bodysuit, similar to the ensembles West has been sporting for his Donda listening parties.

After Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February, he was linked to Irina Shayk, who also walked the carpet on Monday. Us Weekly confirmed last month that things fizzled between the rapper and the model.

“Kanye and Irina are still friends,” a source said earlier this month. “They will always be friends and support each other’s work.”

Scroll through to see snaps of the former celebrity couples in attendance: