Pete Davidson’s Exes Kaia Gerber and Margaret Qualley Spotted Hanging Out

Somewhere in the world, Pete Davidson’s ears are (probably) ringing. The Saturday Night Live star’s most recent former flames, Kaia Gerber and Margaret Qualley, were spotted together at a birthday party in Los Angeles.

The 18-year-old model and the 25-year-old actress both attended Margaret’s sister Rainey Qualley’s 30th birthday bash on Wednesday, March 11. The eldest daughter of Andie MacDowell shared a group photo from the get-together via her Instagram Story.

“Hbd to me!” Rainey wrote alongside the pic, which featured both Kaia and Margaret.

Us Weekly broke the news in August 2019 that Davidson was seeing Margaret. The twosome called it quits after a whirlwind romance that October.

“They remain friends,” a source close to the former couple told Us at the time.

That same month, Davidson having lunch in New York City with Kaia, the daughter of Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford. After packing on the PDA in Miami, the duo cooled off by January when Davidson checked back into treatment amid his struggles with mental health issues and substance abuse.

The actor spoke about his romances with both women during a tell-all interview with Charlamagne Tha God last month.

Davidson’s most recent romance with the 18-year-old model ended in January. “We were dating for a few months and she’s very young and I’m f–king going through a lot,” Davidson said, noting they split before he checked back into treatment. “She should be having fun and s–t. She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude who has issues and s–t. … It just wasn’t like the right place or the right time.”

He added that Crawford and Rande are “cool” and “really helpful.”

“I cry a lot. I get into deep conversations. I care about, like, your s–t,” the comedian explained. “I like to like meet your family and know who you are. … I’m a lot for certain people.”

As for Qualley, Davidson called the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star a “beautiful soul” and “great girl.”

“She’ll win an Oscar,” he predicted. “She’s f–king dope.”