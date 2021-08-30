Making a statement! Following the release of Kanye West‘s highly anticipated Donda album, fans were quick to assume several of the new songs hinted at his relationship with estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

The pair shocked audience members during the third listening party for the album on Thursday, August 26, when Kardashian, 40, joined West, 44, on stage shortly after he lit himself on fire. When the flames were extinguished, the reality star emerged in a wedding gown to help reenact their 2014 nuptials.

Kardashian started dating the musician in 2012 and they tied the knot at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, two years later. The Skims founder filed for divorce earlier this year. When they reunited on Thursday, an eyewitness exclusively revealed that you could see West telling his estranged wife, “You look pretty.”

“He was smiling so hard you could feel his energy radiate as he was looking at her,” the insider told Us Weekly.

Another source noted that it wasn’t a surprise that the KKW Beauty CEO came out to support the Grammy winner after the duo’s nearly seven years of marriage.

“Kim supports Kanye and was happy to be on stage in a wedding dress,” the insider shared. “She has always respected his art and ideas and was all in for the performance.”

According to the second source, Kardashian’s participation was all about showing her children that she is on good terms with their father. The estranged pair share North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

“If other people think it’s strange, it’s OK, because Kim doesn’t,” the insider detailed. “She thinks it’s cool, great for his art and their relationship and loves to show her kids how much she supports him.”

Kardashian’s public support for West comes six months after she officially filed for divorce in February.

“Kim has been in individual counseling and is at peace with where her life is headed,” a source told Us in January, adding that the pair “haven’t been on the same page for a while now.”

After Donda was released on Sunday, August 29, listeners were quick to connect the dots about how West’s lyrics alluded to the end of his marriage.

During “Off the Grid,” the songwriter made a reference to his 2018 move to Wyoming, singing, “Had to move away from people / That’s miserable.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum previously opened up about how hard it was for her when West left for his Wyoming ranch.

“I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that,” she revealed during a June episode. “He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f–king failure.”

West also touched on a more hopeful aspect of his marriage on “Lord I Need You,” where he mentioned how someone “came here to show that you still in love with me.”

Kardashian has attended every single one of West’s events for his 10th album and later shared screenshots via her Instagram Story of her listening to songs including “Donda,” “Come to Life,” “Lord I Need You,” Hurricane” and “Ok Ok, Pt. 2.”

Scroll down for a run-down of all the times West seemingly referenced Kardashian on Donda: