Supportive exes. Days after her surprise appearance at Kanye West’s Donda listening party in Chicago, Kim Kardashian celebrated the album’s release on Sunday, August 29.

The Skims founder, 40, shared screenshots via her Instagram Story while listening to the rapper’s 10th LP. Kardashian posted that she listened to the 44-year-old performer’s songs “Donda,” “Come to Life,” “Lord I Need You,” Hurricane” and “Ok Ok, Pt. 2.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s younger sister Kendall Jenner also had a listening party of her own. Jenner, 25, shared screenshots as she listened to his “Praise God,” “Believe What I Say,” “Moon,” “Jonah,” “Hurricane” and “Pure Souls” tracks, which she shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday.

Days earlier, Kardashian — who filed for divorce from the musician in February — attended West’s listening event at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, August 26. There, the former couple were spotted holding hands as they recreated their May 2014 nuptials, with the reality personality wearing a white Balenciaga gown and veil.

“Kim supports Kanye and was happy to be on stage in a wedding dress,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of her participation. “She has always respected his art and ideas and was all in for the performance.”

The insider added, “If other people think it’s strange, it’s OK, because Kim doesn’t. She thinks it’s cool, great for his art and their relationship and loves to show her kids how much she supports him.”

During the listening experience — which also included appearances by DaBaby and Marilyn Manson — the KKW Beauty founder was seen holding hands with the “Heartless” musician as they exited the venue, according to event attendees.

“They were standing facing each other,” an eyewitness told Us of the show. “She remained under the veil. She was escorted out afterward by Kanye and they walked away holding hands. It did seem genuine and seemed like she wanted to be there. It was a special moment in the show.”

During the third listening party, attendees noted that the “Gold Digger” crooner was thrilled to have his estranged wife participate in the show.

“He was smiling so hard you could feel his energy radiate as he was looking at her,” a second eyewitness told Us at the time. “If you watch the video from the [event], you will see he said, ‘You look pretty.’”

The pair share children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.