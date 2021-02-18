Elio’s ladies! The interest in Timothée Chalamet’s dating history has run rampant since he broke through in 2017 with his role in Call Me by Your Name, but he does not have too many love stories to tell — yet.

The Oscar nominee’s first serious relationship began in the spring of 2013 with Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, his classmate at the famed Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City. The news of their split broke one year later after he was spotted kissing a mystery brunette.

Andy Cohen, who is a self-described superfan of the Queen of Pop, infamously grilled Chalamet about his romance with Leon during a SiriusXM interview in November 2017 — but the actor saw it coming.

“[When] I was coming here today, I was like, ‘He’s probably going to bring this up,’” Chalamet said at the time.

When Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino asked the Manhattan native later in the interview whether Leon had seen their critically acclaimed movie, Chalamet blushed and responded, “She hasn’t seen it yet, but she’s excited to. She teases me about … the public appearance stuff around it or, like, some of the late-night things I’ve done [to promote it], I’ll get made fun of.”

After becoming an international star, the Golden Globe nominee started dating another scion, Lily-Rose Depp. He starred alongside Johnny Depp’s daughter in The King in 2019, and they were an item for more than a year.

Chalamet candidly reflected on his relationship with the actress in his November 2020 GQ cover story, recalling a time when the paparazzi caught them awkwardly kissing during a trip to Italy.

“I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life,” he told the magazine. “I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great.’ And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like: This is a P.R. stunt. A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”

With two long-term relationships in his rearview mirror, the Lady Bird star embarked on a fun-filled fling with Eiza González in June 2020. Photos of the pair kissing on vacation in Mexico quickly went viral online, but their dalliance ended just as fast. E! News reported that October that the movie stars had not been together “for a while.”

Scroll down for more details on Chalamet’s love life!