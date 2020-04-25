Closing a chapter. Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have split after dating for more than a year, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Call Me By Your Name actor, 24, appeared in British Vogue’s May 2020 issue, where the publication also noted that Chalamet is single.

Us broke the news in October 2018 that Chalamet and Depp, 20, were dating after they were spotted kissing in New York City earlier that month. ”They were pretty playful and flirty with each other,” an onlooker told Us at the time, adding that they looked like “a new young couple in love.”

Two months later, an eyewitness saw the duo enjoying a “low-key” date night in the Big Apple.

“They were in good spirits and lovely to all the staff that interacted with them. Timothée paid for the meal,” an eyewitness told Us in December 2018.

A few weeks later, Chalamet and Depp, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, were photographed stepping out together in New York City. The couple took their romance overseas when they enjoyed a holiday trip together in Paris in December 2018.

The duo were last publicly photographed together in September 2019 while they locked lips on a boat in Italy.

Chalamet kept his relationship with his The King costar under wraps but he briefly referenced his then-girlfriend at the 2019 Golden Globes, where he brought his mom, Nicole Flender, as his date. Access Hollywood asked the Beautiful Boy star if he would be meeting up with Lily-Rose later.

“I’m here with mom,” Chalamet replied. When the reporter commented, “Lily makes you speechless,” the Academy Award nominee laughed and replied, “Yeah.”

The Lady Bird star was previously linked to Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon in 2013. Lily-Rose, for her part, dated British model Ash Stymest for more than two years before the pair split in the spring of 2018.

Chalamet opened up to W Magazine in January 2018 that dating could be hard. “Date is very much a scary word, because then that context has been established. You can always see people on early date behavior,” he said at the time.