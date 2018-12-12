A sweet and simple outing for two. Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp enjoyed each other’s company during a casual date in New York City on Monday, December 10.

“[They] kept it low-key while dining at celebrity chef Marc Murphy’s Landmarc at The Shops at Columbus Circle,” an onlooker tells Us Weekly. “The two, clad in plaid, indulged in skirt steak with chimichurri, bucatini all-amatriciana, brussels sprouts and bacon, [and] sautéed broccoli rabe and ended the night sharing a crème brûlée.”

The eyewitness adds: “They were in good spirits and lovely to all the staff that interacted with them. Timothée paid for the meal.”

The Beautiful Boy actor, 22, and the 19-year-old model — who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and his ex Vanessa Paradis — have not been shy about showing off their feelings since first sparking relationship rumors. The pair were spotted in October packing on the PDA like “a new young couple in love,” according to an eyewitness.

“They were walking down the street and he stopped her and pulled her close,” the onlooker told Us at the time. “They started making out for a while, for over a minute.”

A second eyewitness revealed the King costars were “holding hands and seemed like they were in their own little world” that day. “They were pretty playful and flirty with each other.”

Later in October, the couple were seen locking lips in the rain as they walked through NYC. The Golden Globe nominee and the Savage actress took turns wearing a pink New York Yankees cap and shared several intimate moments during the outing.

