New couple alert? Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp looked like “a new young couple in love” while packing on the PDA in New York City on Monday, October 1, an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“They were walking down the street and he stopped her and pulled her close,” the eyewitness tells Us about their 10 a.m. outing in downtown NYC. “They started making out for a while, for over a minute.”

The 22-year-old actor and the 19-year-old model, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, recently finished shooting their upcoming Netflix film, The King.

An Instagram fan account for Chalamet posted a series of photos of the duo out and about in NYC over the weekend, including pics of the twosome at Central Park and at the cafe Mud. The costars also follow each other on Instagram.

The Call Me by Your Name star was previously linked to Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon. He told W Magazine in January that he thought the concept of a “date” was “very much a scary word.”

“Because then that context has been established,” he told the outlet. “You can always see people on early date behavior.”

Lily, meanwhile, dated British model Ash Stymest for two years. They split in April. Back in 2016, the actress clarified reports about her sexuality after she was labeled “queer” by multiple outlets following an Instagram post about coming out.

“That was really misconstrued, that whole thing. A lot of people took it as me coming out, but that’s not what I was trying to do,” she told Nylon magazine at the time. “I was literally doing it just to say that you don’t have to label your sexuality; so many kids these days are not labeling their sexuality and I think that’s so cool.”

