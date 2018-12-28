Ooh la la! Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp cozied up during a romantic trip to Paris just before Christmas.

The Faithful Man actress, 19, looped her hand through the 23-year-old Call Me by Your Name actor’s arm, which was tucked away in his colorful jacket pocket, as they strolled down the street on Sunday, December 23. The couple — who were in the city for the holidays, as well as to celebrate the 42nd birthday of Depp’s mom, French musician Vanessa Paradis — kept it casual in dark sunglasses, coats and sneakers.

Us Weekly broke the news of the King costars’ relationship in October after an eyewitness saw them packing on the PDA in New York City. “[They were] holding hands and seemed like they were in their own little world,” the source said at the time. “They were pretty playful and flirty with each other.” A few weeks later, they were photographed making out as they strolled through NYC on a rainy day.

Earlier this month, Johnny Depp’s daughter and the Oscar nominee “kept it low-key” during a dinner date in The Big Apple. An onlooker told Us, “They were in good spirits and lovely to all the staff that interacted with them. Timothée paid for the meal.”

Lily-Rose dated British model Ash Stymest for two years before they split in April, and the Lady Bird star was previously linked to Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon. Actress Jennifer Lawrence admitted she had a crush on Chalamet, despite not knowing his name, during an Entertainment Tonight interview in February.

“Timothée, I’m waiting for him to get a little bit older, you know?” she revealed at the time. “[I’m] buttering him up like a pig for slaughter, and then I’m going to swing right in there as soon as he’s, like, 30. He’s old enough to say that, right? He’s over 18? What if I was like, ‘He’s hot!’ and he’s 15?”

