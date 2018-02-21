Dinner in a few years? Jennifer Lawrence has her eyes on Oscar-nominated actor Timothee Chalamet but she’s going to wait until he celebrates a few more birthdays before making a real move.

“Timothee, I’m waiting for him to get a little bit older, you know?” Lawrence, 27, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, February 20. “I’m buttering him up like a pig for slaughter, and then I’m going to swing right in there as soon as he’s, like, 30.’

“He’s old enough to say that right? He’s over 18?” cracked The Red Sparrow actress. “What if I was was like, ‘He’s hot!” and he’s 15?”

The Call Me by Your Name actor is 22 — which Lawrence says is still a little young for her. “Tell him to wait!” she exclaimed. “[He’s] so so talented and hot.”

Chalamet, who also earned raves for his performance in Lady Bird, thinks Lawrence is pretty cool too. “If I saw Jennifer Lawrence, I already met her so, so I don’t know why I would still be geeking out,” he admitted to ET last month. “I would totally be as starstruck as if it were my first time.”

Chalalmet earned an Oscar nod for playing a 17-year-old who has an affair with an older man (Armie Hammer) in the much buzzed-about Call Me By Your Name.

Meanwhile, Lawrence is no stranger to May-December romances. The Hunger Games star dated director Darren Aronofsky, 48, for one year before calling it quits in October. They met on the set of Mother! Before that, she was linked to Nicholas Hoult, 28, and 40-year-old Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!