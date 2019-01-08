What romance? Timothee Chalamet dodged questions like a pro about his relationship with Lily-Rose Depp at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 6.

When asked if he would be meeting up with the Faithful Man actress, 19, after the star-studded award show, the 23-year-old laughed nervously and told Access Hollywood, “I’m here with mom.”

The Call Me By Your Name star’s mother, Nicole Flender, also played coy about her son’s relationship. “I approve that he’s here with me, that he took me to the Golden Globes, of course. I’m so happy to be here,” she gushed. “I mean, it’s wonderful, right?”

The reporter chatting with Chalamet then said, “Lily makes you speechless,” to which he giggled and replied, “Yeah.”

Us Weekly broke the news in October that the Beautiful Boy actor and Lily-Rose, the daughter of Johnny Depp and French singer Vanessa Paradis, are dating after they were spotted locking lips in New York City. Since then, they enjoyed dinner dates in The Big Apple in December and traveled to Paris together later that month.

Lily-Rose previously dated British model Ash Stymest, but the pair called it quits in the spring of 2018 after two years together. Meanwhile, Chalamet was linked to Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon in 2013.

Although the Lady Bird actor has shied away from dishing on his love life in the past, he told W Magazine in January 2018, “Date is very much a scary word, because then that context has been established. You can always see people on early date behavior.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!