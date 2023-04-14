Nearly three months after Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott called it quits, the reality star has been getting closer to Timothée Chalamet.

“Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious. However, she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 25, and the actor, 27. “Things are very new so it’s hard to tell, but so far she likes what she sees.”

Neither Jenner — who shares two children with Scott, 31 — nor Chalamet have publicly addressed their blossoming connection.

“Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to,” the insider adds. “He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”

The Kardashians star previously dated the “Sicko Mode” rapper on and off between 2017 and late 2022. Us broke the news in January that the pair — who coparent daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 14 months — had gone their separate ways after spending the holidays apart.

Following their split, Scott continued to show appreciation for the Life of Kylie alum, publicly calling her “a beauty” via Instagram comment earlier this month.

“Kylie thought it was really sweet of Travis to show his support for her in such a public way,” a second source told Us of the comment in April. “That’s just who Travis is though. Even when they were a couple, he was never shy about showing big displays of affection and love.”

Chalamet’s love life has also made headlines through the years. Us exclusively confirmed in October 2018 that the Call Me by Your Name star and Lily-Rose Depp were dating. Less than one year later, they were spotted packing on the PDA aboard an Italian yacht.

“I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life. I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great,’” Chalamet recalled to GQ in October 2020 of his romance with Johnny Depp’s daughter, now 23. “And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like: ‘This is a P.R. stunt.’ A P.R. stunt? Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”

Us ultimately confirmed in April 2020 that the pair had gone their separate ways. The Wonka star — who previously dated Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon while in high school — was last linked to actress Eiza González in June 2020. The New York native and González, now 33, were photographed kissing during a Mexico trip but did not further elaborate on their relationship at the time.

With reporting by Sarah Jones