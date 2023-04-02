Supportive exes! When Kylie Jenner completed a Kylie Cosmetics photo shoot, ex Travis Scott had her back.

“KYLASH shoot behind the scenes 🖤. New mascara dropping April 6,” a Saturday, April 1, post on Jenner’s makeup brand’s Instagram read, alongside BTS stills from the set.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper, 31, dropped a sweet comment several hours later. “A beauty,” Scott — who shares two children with Jenner, 25 — gushed via Instagram.

The Kardashians star and Scott were first linked in 2017. After an on-and-off relationship, they became parents in February 2018 during one of their “on” phrases when daughter Stormi, now 5, arrived. The twosome later welcomed son Aire, now 13 months, in February 2022.

Nearly one year after Aire’s arrival, Us Weekly broke the news in January that the twosome had called it quits after spending the December 2022 holidays apart.

“[Kylie] has no idea what the future holds, but right now she doesn’t see any type of a reconciliation,” a source exclusively told Us in February. “At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to Kylie is what’s best for her kids, period. She knows Travis is an amazing father and that’s the only thing that she cares about.”

The insider added at the time: “They’ve had their fair share of ups and downs, so friends wouldn’t be surprised at all if they got back together again at some point. Part of that reason is because they really are friends no matter what.”

Later that month, the Life of Kylie alum broke her silence on the pair’s split when she revealed how she’s found solace in her famous sisters.

“Kim [Kardashian] has changed so much recently. We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something,” Jenner told Vanity Fair in a February profile, referring to Kardashian’s divorce from ex Kanye West. “We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately.”

She continued: “Khloé [Kardashian] taught me tenderness and the ability to forgive; Kendall [Jenner], the importance of friendship and unconditional love; Kourtney [Kardashian], the value of health and the need to not be superficial. Kim, strength, and the ability to always tell yourself that you can do it, come what may. Kim is really strong, really resilient.”

In addition to leaning on her big sisters, Kylie has also prioritized raising her children. The Kendall + Kylie designer even brought her two little ones to niece True Thompson’s 5th birthday party on Saturday.

“Happy birthday, I love you,” Kylie gushed in a TikTok video with Khloé’s daughter, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, before giving her niece a smooch on the cheek.