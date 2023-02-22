Leaning on each other! Kylie Jenner revealed she’s been turning to “favorite” sister Kim Kardashian for advice amid their respective breakups.

The 25-year-old Life of Kylie alum told Vanity Fair in an interview published on Wednesday, February 22, that the 42-year-old Skims designer is her No. 1 “right now,” but her sibling ranking “changes over time.”

Jenner went on to explain that she feels closer to Kardashian lately because they’re on similar paths in their lives. “Kim has changed so much recently. We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something,” she added. “We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately.”

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO joked that she “without a doubt” has the least in common with Kendall Jenner. “You know what they say though? Opposites attract. And that’s how it works with us,” she teased.

As the youngest member of the famous family, the California native noted that she’s learned a lot from her older siblings. “Khloé taught me tenderness and the ability to forgive; Kendall, the importance of friendship and unconditional love; Kourtney, the value of health and the need to not be superficial,” she gushed. “Kim, strength, and the ability to always tell yourself that you can do it, come what may. Kim is really strong, really resilient.”

Us Weekly broke the news earlier this year that Kylie split from off-on boyfriend Travis Scott after the twosome spent the holidays apart. The reality star and the rapper, 30, share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 12 months.

While the pair have broken up and reunited several times since they were first linked in 2017, a source exclusively told Us that Kylie may be reconsidering her future with Scott for good. “Right now she doesn’t see any type of a reconciliation,” the insider revealed earlier this month. “At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to Kylie is what’s best for her kids, period. She knows Travis is an amazing father and that’s the only thing that she cares about.”

The Selfish author, meanwhile, filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Before pulling the plug on their romance, a source exclusively told Us that the couple “had a big fight” that pushed Kardashian to her breaking point.

West, 45, made several public attempts to win back Kardashian in the wake of their split, but she didn’t waver. During the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the beauty mogul broke her silence on what led to their divorce.

“I just honestly can’t do this anymore. … I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that,” she said in a June 2021 episode. “He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f–king failure. It’s my third f–king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f–king loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

The former couple — who share children North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3 — settled their divorce in November 2022.

Kardashian moved on with Pete Davidson following her split from West, but the duo’s whirlwind romance didn’t last. Us confirmed in August 2022 that the Hulu personality and the comedian, 29, went their separate ways after less than one year of dating.

“There truly wasn’t drama between them. … It was something they talked through,” a source exclusively told Us of the breakup, which wasn’t “sudden.” Per the insider, “They each have busy schedules and the distance made it hard.”

The Grammy winner, for his part, hosted “a small marriage ceremony” with Yeezy employee Bianca Censori in January.