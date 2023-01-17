Bound to fall in love? Kanye West and top Yeezy employee Bianca Censori exchanged vows after he finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian.
“Kanye and Bianca did have a small marriage ceremony, friends don’t know if it’s legal, but it’s very real to them,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, January 13, about the union between the “Famous” rapper, 45, and Censori, 27. The couple first sparked romance rumors just days earlier when they were spotted holding hands while walking into the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills. West was also sporting a ring on his left ring finger. It was the first time the Chicago native had been seen in weeks following the fallout from his antisemitism scandal.
Though neither West nor Censori have addressed the relationship rumors — and the Australia native’s social media accounts are private — her sister gushed about the duo’s romance.
“It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family, but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” Angelina Censori told Australia’s the Herald Sun, per the Daily Mail. Alyssia Censori, another relative of the designer’s, told the outlet that she was “super happy for them both.”
For her part, Kardashian, 41, shared a cryptic message via Instagram amid the marriage rumors surrounding her ex, with whom she shares four children: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3.
“I’m in my quiet girl era, I don’t have much to say. Just much to do,” the Kardashians star posted via her Instagram Story at the time. The post was later deleted.
West appeared to tease his relationship with Censori — who has been the Head of Architecture at Yeezy since November 2020, per her LinkedIn profile — one month before news of their marriage broke. In December 2022, the Grammy winner posted a new song via Instagram — one that contained his rumored new wife’s last name in the title.
"Censori overload," the "Gold Digger" artist captioned the upload at the time, per NME. (The post has since been deleted.) On the first verse, West appears to reference his split from Kardashian while talking about marriage.
“Wakin’ up to ‘I can’t do this anymore texts,’” he raps. “And the Bible said I can’t have anymore sex / ’Til marriage / There’s no drip til Paris.”
Keep scrolling to learn more about Bianca:
Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com; Shutterstock
Kanye West's Rumored Wife Bianca Censori: 5 Things to Know About the Yeezy Architectural Designer
"Censori overload," the "Gold Digger" artist captioned the upload at the time, per NME. (The post has since been deleted.) On the first verse, West appears to reference his split from Kardashian while talking about marriage.
Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com; Shutterstock
1. What Is Bianca’s Role at Yeezy?
According to her LinkedIn profile, she is the Head of Architecture at Yeezy.
2. How Long Has Bianca Known Kanye?
While it’s unclear how long the two have been acquainted, Censori became the architectural designer at Yeezy in November 2020. In December 2022 — one month before news of the couple’s relationship and marriage broke — West seemingly hinted at their romance on his new song “Censori Overload.”
3. What Does Kanye Say About Bianca on ‘Censori Overload’?
When the "Jesus Walks" rapper dropped the track via Instagram in December 2022, he captioned the upload, "Censori overload," a play on the phrase "sensory overload."
West raps on the tune, “Wakin’ up to ‘I can’t do this anymore' texts. And the Bible said I can’t have anymore sex / ’Til marriage / There’s no drip til Paris.”
4. What Does Bianca’s Family Think of Her Wedding to Kanye?
“It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family, but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” Bianca’s sister told the Herald Sun, while another family member, Alyssia, shared with the outlet that she is “super happy for them both.”
5. Where Is Bianca From?
Bianca is an Australia native who currently lives in Los Angeles. Per her LinkedIn profile, she received both her Bachelor and Masters degrees at the University of Melbourne.