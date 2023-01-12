Kanye West sparked dating speculation after he was spotted enjoying dinner with a mystery blonde.

The rapper, 45, dined with a woman at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Monday, January 9, according to TMZ. The outlet also reported that the pair appeared relaxed with one another after they were previously seen spending time together.

Earlier this month, West was photographed holding hands with the woman as they headed into the hotel.

West’s rare public appearance comes more than one month after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. The former couple, who got married in 2014, share kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

According to paperwork obtained by Us Weekly in November 2022, Kardashian, 41, and West will receive joint custody with “equal access” to their four children. The musician will also be required to pay his ex-wife $200,000 a month for child support and is responsible for 50 percent of their kids’ educational and security expenses.

The reality star, who filed for divorce in February 2021, recently addressed her attempts to coparent with West amid his controversial social media behavior.

“I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world,” Kardashian explained on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast in December 2022.

The California native recalled trying to keep her kids from being exposed to their father’s online statements, adding, “I am holding on by a thread. I know that I am so close to that not happening, but while it is still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can. My kids don’t know anything. So, at school, some of my best friends are the teachers so I know what goes on at recess and lunch time. I hear what is being talked about.”

According to Kardashian, it was important to her to “protect” her kids amid the drama.

“It is [a full-time job]. It is worth it because I think that of course I want to disassociate in specific thoughts and things being said because that is not me,” the Hulu personality continued at the time. “But at the same time in my home I could be going through something, but if we are riding to school and they want to listen to their dad’s music — no matter what we are going through — I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids. [I can] act like nothing is wrong and as soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry.”

The Yeezy designer, for his part, previously broke down how he and Kardashian interact for their kids.

“Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids,” he said on the “Alo Mind Full” podcast in September 2022. “She’s still got them 80 percent of the time, [to] raise those children. So what people saw when I was going back and forth is that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the curriculum.”