One year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, things have taken a messy turn.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed during summer 2020 that there was trouble in paradise for the duo, who wed in 2014. While sources told Us that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was weighing her options as the rapper made headlines for controversial comments amid his equally as controversial presidential campaign, she didn’t take legal action until February 2021.

“Kim and Kanye haven’t been on the same page for a while now,” a source told Us at the time. “Kanye isn’t as focused and doesn’t live in the real world. Their world views no longer line up. Kim is done dealing with Kanye’s unpredictable behavior, she has tried to get him into treatment for his mental health and all attempts have been unsuccessful. No one can tell Kanye what to do other than Kanye.”

Kardashian and West share four children: North (born June 2013), Saint (December 2015), Chicago (January 2018) and Psalm (May 2019). She broke her silence on their split during the final season of the family’s E! show.

“I just honestly can’t do this anymore. Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year,” Kardashian said. “I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job. … He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f–king failure. It’s my third f–king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f–king loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

As the show aired in 2021, a source told Us that the Selfish author struggled with reliving the drama.

“Kim worked so hard and did everything in her power to make the marriage work and seeing it now brings up a lot of pain,” the insider said in June 2021. “Kim really worries for her kids and that she couldn’t give them a traditional family home. That’s where most of the pain is coming from.”

Things became even more tense for the pair when West began making public pleas to win Kardashian back. His fall 2021 proclamations of love turned into a series of allegations about his ex keeping the kids from him by early 2022.

“He likes being in control and having that power,” a source told Us in February 2022 of the Grammy winner’s decision to air out their dirty laundry via Instagram. “He didn’t choose divorce and isn’t liking that Kim is basically ‘winning’ so far when it comes to the kids [and] the home.”

Kardashian, for her part, took to Instagram Stories at the time, writing in part: “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Scroll through for a breakdown of the allegations in Kimye’s divorce: