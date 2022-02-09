Changing his tune. After slamming Kim Kardashian’s parenting last week, Kanye West is now calling for reconciliation with his estranged wife.

“GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER,” the Grammy winner, 44, captioned Wednesday, February 9, photos via Instagram of the makeup mogul, 41, and their kids — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

The social media upload came five days after the songwriter bashed Kardashian for allowing their eldest daughter to share a joint TikTok account.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?” the Georgia native asked his Instagram followers on Friday, February 4.

The KKW Beauty creator subsequently wrote via Instagram Stories that West was “trying to control and manipulate [their] situation,” adding, “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

West clapped back by accusing Kim Kardashian West Brands CFO Tracy Romulus of “manipulating” the reality star. The American Music Award winner alleged, “America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address. You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party [be]cause you accused me of being on drugs.”

After the Yeezy creator also claimed that Kardashian accused him of “putting a hit out on her” and wouldn’t let him bring their little ones to his hometown, West deleted his posts about her.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday that the Skims creator “still” wants to coparent amicably with the “Stronger” rapper, explaining, “She’s trying to keep the peace and create security for her and her kids.”

Kardashian said in Vogue‘s March cover story that striving for a cordial dynamic means being the fashion designer’s “biggest cheerleader.” The Los Angeles native explained, “You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best.’ … No matter what you’re personally going through.”

In her March cover story, the Selfish author also told the magazine that choosing herself may have “caused” her February 2021 split.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy and I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said. “And that feels really good. … I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s OK to choose you.”

She and the record producer wed in May 2014 in Italy after two years of dating.

