Kardashian Family Is Not Happy With Kanye Amid Uncontrollable Kim Drama

Not cool. Kim Kardashian’s family is over Kanye West’s actions after he claimed he was not invited to their daughter Chicago’s birthday party over the weekend.

“Kanye has caused a lot of drama lately with the family [and] they’re not happy with what’s transpired over the last few days,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, January 17, noting the Yeezy designer 44, is “uncontrollable” as he continues to air their “private matters.”

The “Jesus Walks” rapper raised eyebrows on Saturday, January 15, when he alleged that his estranged wife, 41, wouldn’t tell him where his 4-year-old daughter Chicago’s celebration was taking place.

“I did call Kim, texted nannies. I got on the phone with Tristan [Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s ex], he asked Khloé [and] won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now,” West claimed at the time. “That’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.”

The Grammy winner, who also shares North, 8, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, with the KKW Beauty founder, later made an appearance at the bash, which was a joint party for Chicago and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi.

A source exclusively told Us at the time that Kim was caught off guard by West’s allegations as there were “always two parties planned” for the estranged couple’s youngest daughter.

The “Runaway” rapper was set to celebrate the little one at 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, according to the insider, who added, “Kim was shocked to learn that he released a video about not being invited to her party — that’s not true and as soon as he asked to come he was given the location.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after six years of marriage, has continued to make all her decisions with her “kids’ best interest in mind,” the source explained on Monday.

Despite their personal ups and downs, Kim “wouldn’t deny him access to the kids,” the insider told Us, noting that the mother of four “just wants more boundaries and structure, a set parenting plan.”

Amid their divorce, West has been vocal about wanting to get back together with Kim even though she has moved on with Pete Davidson. The reality star and the comedian, 28, were first linked in October 2021 after sharing a kiss in a sketch during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

The “Off the Grid” musician turned heads two months later when he bought a house across the street from his and Kim’s family home in Hidden Hills, California. He claimed during a Hollywood Unlocked interview earlier this month that the big purchase was all in the names of better serving his and Kim’s kids.

“My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule,” West, who has recently been linked to model Julia Fox, told host Jason Lee on Monday’s episode. “That’s why I even got the house.”

He added: “There’s nothing with my career, whether it’s rap [or designing], none of that is going to keep me from my children. Don’t play with me and don’t play with my children. Ain’t no security going to get between me and my children.”

The musician revealed how he feels about Kim’s new romance in a snippet of the track, “My Life Was Never Easy.” In the song, which was leaked via Twitter on Friday, January 14, West raps, “God saved me from the crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Kim, for her part, is “hoping the divorce is settled soon,” the source told Us on Monday, adding that she’s “ready for that chapter to close for good” even though West will always be a part of her and the kids’ lives.

With reporting by Diana Cooper