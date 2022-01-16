Something new. Julia Fox has seen a change in herself after her recent dates with Kanye West — and she’s excited about the journey.

“My transformation [was the wildest thing he created for me]. After meeting him, a couple days later, all my s—t was in boxes, gone. It was so cathartic,” Fox, 31, told Interview in an interview published on Saturday, January 15. “It wasn’t like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life. I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past.”

The Uncut Gems actress told the magazine that she was “really surrendering” to this process.

“For someone like me who’s such a control freak and always so used to taking care of myself, to just let go and be taken care of is foreign at this point in life,” Fox explained. “I’ve been the primary caretaker of everyone for so long, so it’s a new sensation, but honestly, I think I deserve it. Even a month ago, I was so f—king like not getting along with my son’s father [ex-husband Peter Artemiev], or not having help. It was just me alone. I was so tired and everything was work. … And then a few days later there I am with Ye, and it was the most instant natural organic attraction and connection. I just feel really safe with him. It’s a redemption story.”

The Italy native went on to gush about their evolving relationship and becoming his “muse.”

“You know, I’m so used to being f—ked over in relationships, so I keep waiting for him to disappoint me because he makes very grandiose promises, and it’s like, ‘How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?’ But he always does,” Fox told the outlet. “Right now, the vibes I’m getting are very much about tolerance, kindness, and love. I’m canceling cancel culture and putting an end to this black-and-white thinking. People shouldn’t be defined by their darkest moment. As humans, we commit violence to each other, we police each other. We’ve created such a hostile environment, especially on the internet.”

The actress explained that she and the Yeezy designer, 44, often talk about “ideas” when they are alone, gushing, “That’s what’s so exciting about being in the vicinity of someone who’s operating at the level that he is. These seemingly crazy ideas, he can make them come to life.”

Fox and the Illinois native’s relationship status first made headlines earlier this month after they were spotted on a series of dinner and Broadway dates. At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo were “having fun” on the “casual” outing, noting that the “Heartless” rapper “wanted to get to know her better” after connecting through mutual friends.

The No Sudden Move actress, for her part, has since praised their budding romance and even fervently denied it was set up as a PR stunt amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian. (The Skims mogul, 41, previously filed in February 2021.)

“I feel like, to the people who know us both personally, like, all the people that we have in common, like, friends in common, have texted me like, ‘Oh, my God, this makes so much sense,’” Fox explained on the Thursday, January 14, episode of her “Forbidden Fruits” podcast. “There’s always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don’t. Listen, for right now, I’m just living in the moment and I don’t have any expectations — there’s no labels, none of that. It’s just people that make each other feel better.”