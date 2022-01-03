Moving on? While ringing in the new year in Miami, Kanye West was spotted enjoying a dinner date with Julia Fox amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

After West, 44, and Fox, 31, were photographed getting close during a night out at Carbone on Saturday, January 1, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome were “having fun” during the “casual” outing. The insider revealed that West “wanted to get to know her better” after they connected via their mutual friends.

A second source shared with Us that West and Fox are “not serious” as the “Off the Grid” performer is “living his best life” following his split from Kardashian, 41.

The Chicago native was recently spotted with Instagram model Yasmine Lopez in Houston late last month. West was also linked to model Vinetria months after the reality star filed for divorce from the Yeezy designer.

West and Kardashian, who share North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, originally tied the knot in 2014 before calling it quits after six years of marriage.

The beauty mogul addressed the split during a June 2021 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, noting that the decision came from the pair being in different places in their lives.

“He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f–king failure,” Kardashian emotionally shared at the time. “I just feel like I’ve worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I’ve wanted to, and I’ve lived up to my expectations and achieved 10 times more than I even thought was humanly possible, but I don’t have a life to share that with.”

West, for his part, made headlines when he claimed that he never received any divorce papers from his estranged wife.

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” he said during an appearance on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” podcast in November 2021, referring to the Skims founder’s Saturday Night Live monologue. “So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

Kardashian, who publicly moved on with Pete Davidson after they connected during her October 2021 SNL hosting gig, later filed paperwork requesting to be declared legally single amid her divorce.

“The parties’ marriage has irremediably broken down. [Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to [West],” the December 2021 documents stated, noting that there was “no possibility of saving” the marriage. “There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable. [Kardashian] has no desire to reconcile with [West] and wants their marriage terminated.

