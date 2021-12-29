Having fun! Kanye West was spotted with Instagram model Yasmine Lopez in Houston 10 months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce.

The Yeezy designer, 44, was a late arrival to J Mulan’s birthday bash at James Harden’s Texas restaurant Thirteen on Tuesday, December 28. West attended the party with pal Justin LaBoy and posed for photos with the birthday girl, 26.

During the outing, the “Jesus Walks” rapper spent time with Lopez, 22, and was spotted in close proximity to YouTuber Michaela Mendez, according to social media videos from the event.

Kanye and Justin LaBoy pulled up to James Harden’s Thirteen restaurant in Houston for J Mulan’s birthday tonight. pic.twitter.com/S8jCGpgEZZ — Jenn (@_xmarissabee) December 29, 2021

“KANYE WEST PULLED UP FOR MY MF BIRTHDAY Party!!!!!! 🐐 🐐,” J Mulan wrote via Instagram on Tuesday alongside a clip of her hugging the rapper.

The “Off the Grid” musician’s night out came just days after news broke that he purchased a home in Hidden Hills, California, right across the street from his estranged wife, 41.

Us Weekly previously reported that West bought the home earlier this month for $4.5 million — $421,000 more than the original asking price. The house is conveniently located next to Kardashian with whom West shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum retained the estranged couple’s family home after announcing her separation from West in February after six years of marriage. In October, Kardashian paid the designer $23 million for his share of the home they bought together back in 2014.

“[Kim] wants Kanye to be a big part of the kids’ lives,” an insider exclusively told Us earlier this month. “[He] will be invited to all holidays and family celebrations.”

While the Selfish author is open to actively coparenting with West, the “Gold Digger” rapper appears to still be hung up on his estranged wife — and isn’t a fan of her new romance with Pete Davidson.

“My kids want their parents to stay together,” West said during a November appearance on the “Drink Champs” podcast. “I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

A source told Us later that month that West is “not happy” that the Skims founder has moved on with Davidson, 28, after Kardashian and the Saturday Night Live star began seeing each other in October.

The father of four is, however, “trying to stay upbeat and move on with his life,” the insider said in November, adding that West is “hurting” amid the divorce.

Although the Grammy winner had a brief romance with Irina Shayk — and was rumored to be dating Vinetria last month — he has been adamant about getting back together with Kardashian much to the KKW Beauty founder’s surprise.

“Kim knows Kanye is a good person and [she] respects him,” a source exclusively told Us in December. “She was surprised by his comments about wanting to get back together.”