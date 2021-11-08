Love lockdown! Over the weekend, Kanye West was spotted sitting courtside at a Donda Academy basketball game with his rumored new girlfriend, model Vinetria.

On Saturday, November 6, the 44-year-old rapper, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, attended the Los Angeles-based private high school’s debut match in Minneapolis with the 22-year-old by his side. She shared a video of the Yeezy designer performing during halftime via her Instagram Story.

It is unclear when the two might have started to hang out — but, one week earlier, Vinetria attended West’s Sunday Service performance and posted a photo from the event.

The basketball game sighting comes days after West spoke out amid rumors that his estranged ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

In a Friday, November 5, interview with Revolt’s “Drink Champs,” the producer was asked about his six-year marriage to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41 — and did not hold back.

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” he claimed, referring to Kardashian’s recent late-night hosting gig, which occurred in October. According to Page Six, Vinetria was in town during his interview.

The reality star filed for divorce in February. However, six months later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kardashian was “deeply conflicted” about the split with the “Monster” rapper. She was specifically concerned about “what her future and the kids will be without Kanye,” the insider said in August.

During the November podcast, West also talked about how his Kardashian’s four kids North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, wanted their parents to work things out just as much as he does. “[It’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together,” he said. “I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

Following his appearance on “Drink Champs,” a source exclusively told Us that West was “not happy” to hear that the KKW Beauty founder was hanging out with Davidson, 27. While the Grammy winner is “trying to stay upbeat and move on with his life” amid the rumors that the Selfish author has moved on, the source told Us that West is “hurting.”

Earlier this year, the “All Falls Down” rapper was linked to model Irina Shayk. The pair split after two months.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the musician’s possible new love interest Vinetria: