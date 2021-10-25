A lasting respect. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decided to end their marriage earlier this year, but their friendship is still going strong.

“Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me,” the KKW Beauty mogul, 41, told the Wall Street Journal in an article published on Monday, October 25, adding that the 44-year-old rapper still works with her on some of her business ventures. “He has a piece of Skims himself and gives [the team] inspiration but also information. I think he enjoys the process.”

The former couple called it quits in February after months of speculation that their romance was on the rocks. “[Kim] will continue to focus on her business empire,” an insider told Us Weekly in January. “Kim has been in individual counseling and is at peace with where her life is headed.”

The duo, who started dating in April 2012, tied the knot in May 2014. They share four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

As they hammer out the details of their split, the pair have continued to support each other publicly. In August, the Skims founder made a surprise cameo at one of West’s Donda listening parties, appearing on stage in a wedding dress to recreate the twosome’s nuptials.

“Kim supports Kanye and was happy to be on stage in a wedding dress,” a source told Us at the time. “She has always respected his art and ideas and was all in for the performance.”

The insider added that Kardashian also wanted to set an example for her kids by supporting her ex’s work. “If other people think it’s strange, it’s OK, because Kim doesn’t,” the source explained. “She thinks it’s cool, great for his art and their relationship and loves to show her kids how much she supports him.”

In September, the Grammy winner helped Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia create Kardashian’s polarizing look for the 2021 Met Gala. After the event, the “Stronger” rapper posted a series of photos from the event via Instagram. His Yeezy company’s official account left a goat emoji on the post.

Earlier this month, Us confirmed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum paid West $23 million for his share of the Hidden Hills, California, home they purchased together in 2014. The $23 million sum included $20 million for the property itself, with the remaining $3 million covering the price of the home’s contents, including art and furniture.

“She has made her life there and it’s her kids’ main home,” an insider told Us in March. “There was never a question — Kim was going to keep the home.”